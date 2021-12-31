Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter.

ELAT opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

