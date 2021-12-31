Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,756 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 10.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 56.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 111,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PNNT stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

