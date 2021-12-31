Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.02 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

