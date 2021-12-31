Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,574 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,225,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,510,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 148.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $155.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a PE ratio of 143.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.