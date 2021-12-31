Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm is community-oriented, emphasizing the well-being of the people in its region above financial gain in directing its corporate decisions. It operates through the following subsidiaries: Bank of Stanly, The Strategic Alliance Corp., BOS Agency, Inc, Gateway Mortgage, Inc, Anson Bank & Trust Co, Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co, Strategic Investment Advisors, Inc, and Uwharrie Mortgage, Inc The company was founded on February 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Albemarle, NC.

