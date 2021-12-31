Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $903.32 million, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

