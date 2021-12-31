Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $1,098,075.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

Upstart stock traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.43. 5,671,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a PE ratio of 194.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.18. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Upstart by 143.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

