Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $1,098,075.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.
Upstart stock traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.43. 5,671,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a PE ratio of 194.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.18. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $401.49.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Upstart by 143.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
