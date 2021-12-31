UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.15. 9,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,787. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.10. The company has a market cap of $474.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.