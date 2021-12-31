uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get uniQure alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

QURE opened at $20.87 on Friday. uniQure has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. uniQure’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,160. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of uniQure by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of uniQure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,494 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.