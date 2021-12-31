Unido EP (UDO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $445,703.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $445,703.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.82 or 0.07861484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,869.17 or 0.99772064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007871 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.