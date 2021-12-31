UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $16,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 299.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.37.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

