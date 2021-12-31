UChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,292.34 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. UChain has a total market capitalization of $20,292.34 and approximately $3,420.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UChain has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007045 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

