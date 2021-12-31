U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Up to $98.27

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.27, but opened at $100.25. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $100.25, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

