Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 5,300 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $428,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TWST opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average of $109.49. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

