TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

TuSimple stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $67,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

