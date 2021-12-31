Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:TPB opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

