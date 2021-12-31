Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Down 4.6%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.52. 7,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 638,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 483,537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 820,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

