Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
