Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $3.69 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.