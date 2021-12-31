TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

TRUE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $326.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in TrueCar by 5.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TrueCar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

