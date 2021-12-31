TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NWN opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.