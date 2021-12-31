TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $10.75 Million Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 131,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises about 1.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

