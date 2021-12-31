TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

