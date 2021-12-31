TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $136.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.