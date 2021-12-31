TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $265.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $266.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

