trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Up 4.8%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 24,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,067,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

