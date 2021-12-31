trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Up 4.8%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 24,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,067,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.