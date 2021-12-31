TriumphX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $580,359.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $14.83 million and $580,359.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007055 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars.

