Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.94.

TRIN stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.05 million and a PE ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In related news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.