Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMQ. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on Trilogy Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.90.

TSE TMQ opened at C$2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$296.12 million and a P/E ratio of -12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.57. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.84 and a one year high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$31,482.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,095.24. Also, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$343,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,054,905.25. Insiders have sold a total of 138,235 shares of company stock valued at $375,659 over the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

