Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.26 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $251.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -139.53 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.70 and a 200-day moving average of $249.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

