Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,709 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PG&E by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in PG&E by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 5.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in PG&E by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 5.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

