Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 9,259 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after purchasing an additional 259,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after purchasing an additional 94,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

