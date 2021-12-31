Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,969 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $76.03 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

