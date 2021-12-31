Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.16 and a 200 day moving average of $194.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.48 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

