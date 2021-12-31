Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 10,469 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.