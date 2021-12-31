TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

