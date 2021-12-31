Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $553,000 Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,679,000 after acquiring an additional 899,945 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,589,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,318,000.

Shares of XOP stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $112.85.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

