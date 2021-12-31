Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $437,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 40.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 43,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

