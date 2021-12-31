Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,851,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBUS opened at $86.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $87.17.

