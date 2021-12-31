Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

ZTS opened at $245.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

