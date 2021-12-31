Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,035 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 36.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 15.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

