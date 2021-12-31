Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $390,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after buying an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

