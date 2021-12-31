Tranchess (CHESS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $46.90 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $103.95 million and approximately $46.90 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00004100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,164.39 or 1.00368173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00032402 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $689.09 or 0.01466420 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017983 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,958,733 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

