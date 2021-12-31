Tranche Finance (SLICE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.62 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $125,964.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007028 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

