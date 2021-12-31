Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,874 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,775% compared to the average volume of 580 put options.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $67.50. 274,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

