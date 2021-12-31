Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $115.69 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

