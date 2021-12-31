Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.63 and a 200 day moving average of $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.