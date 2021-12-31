Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 72,050 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.87 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

