Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

NYSE IBM opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

