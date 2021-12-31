Toncoin Market Cap Achieves $4.67 Billion (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.67 billion and approximately $6.96 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00008095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.27 or 0.07847178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,250.34 or 0.99987778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00052925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.