Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Carl B. Marbach Sells 10,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

